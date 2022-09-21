Beyond Meat COO suspended following arrest

Retail News
Beyond Meat COO suspended following arrestYahoo Finance 09/21/2022
Beyond Meat has suspended Doug Ramsay, its chief operating officer, after he was arrested this weekend for allegedly biting another man’s nose in an altercation that took place in a parking lot following a University of Arkansas football game. The company said that Mr. Ramsay’s duties will be assumed on an interim basis by Jonathan Nelson, senior vice president of manufacturing operations.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!