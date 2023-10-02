Major food companies are doubling down on snacking as consumer habits shift, but the rise of weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic poses a potential threat to their growth. These drugs, known as GLP-1 agonists, suppress appetites and can lead to aversions to sugary and fatty foods, which are core offerings of many big snack brands. While the pharmaceuticals’ success could lead to slower sales for snack producers, their high cost and other factors suggest that the immediate impact may be limited, giving food companies time to adapt.