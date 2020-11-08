Big increases in Alzheimer’s cases expected in next five years

Retail News

USA Today

About 5.8 million Americans 65 or older currently are living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to The Alzheimer’s Association, with the number of cases expected to climb to 7.1 million by the end of 2025. The state expected to see the biggest percentage increase is expected to be Arizona with a 33.3 percent jump. Nearly 13 percent of Arizona’s population is 65 or older.