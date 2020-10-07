Big restaurant chains rebounding more quickly from pandemic

Retail News
Big restaurant chains rebounding more quickly from pandemicCNBC 07/09/2020
A study by Bank of America finds that, as locations reopen, small chains and independent restaurants are seeing sales growth about 20 percent behind those at larger chains. The industry overall continues to struggle as consumers continue to eat at home and many states see spikes in COVID-19 cases after reopening too quickly.
