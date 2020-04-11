Big retailers see AI as the key to smarter product recommendations

Retail News
Big retailers see AI as the key to smarter product recommendationsThe Wall Street Journal 11/03/2020
Retailers are turning to machine learning and artificial intelligence technology to help improve product recommendations made to shoppers as they consider making purchases online. Gartner predicts that the 10 largest retailers on the planet will all be using AI within the next five years to offer recommendations that lead to increased sales.
