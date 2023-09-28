Billionaire entrepreneur Ryan Cohen, co-founder of Chewy, has taken over as the CEO of GameStop, where he already held the position of executive chairman. Cohen, who owns a 12.1% stake in the company, succeeded former CEO Matt Furlong, who was dismissed after the company reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss. Cohen won’t be receiving a salary for his roles as CEO, chairman, and president, according to a statement from GameStop.