BJ’s turns in strong quarter

Retail News

Investor's Business Daily

Same-store sales at BJ’s Wholesale Club, excluding fuel, rose 7.6 percent in the second quarter. BJ’s CEO Bob Eddy said that customer traffic increased during the quarter helping the chain pick up market share. “Our business model is designed to work well in the current consumer environment where value is king and we believe we are well-positioned for growth by doing what we do best — delivering great value to our members,” Mr. Eddy said.