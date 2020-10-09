Black Friday to get a two month run at Home Depot

Retail News
Black Friday to get a two month run at Home DepotCNBC 09/09/2020
Home Depot announced that it would offer Black Friday deals for two months in the lead up to Christmas. The retailer said it would make use of its mobile app to give customers early peeks into its promotional deals. It also is collaborating with Pinterest to help customers with their DIY projects, including making gifts at home.
Discussions
