Black Friday to get a two month run at Home Depot

CNBC 09/09/2020

Home Depot announced that it would offer Black Friday deals for two months in the lead up to Christmas. The retailer said it would make use of its mobile app to give customers early peeks into its promotional deals. It also is collaborating with Pinterest to help customers with their DIY projects, including making gifts at home.

