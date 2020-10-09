‘Blands’ seek to disrupt direct-to-consumer categories

Retail News
‘Blands’ seek to disrupt direct-to-consumer categoriesBloomberg/The Dallas Morning News 09/10/2020
“Blands” are direct-to-consumer brands that set out to disrupt existing markets like contact lenses while strictly adhering to a set business model and messaging strategy. Hubble, a seller of discount contact lenses, is looking to disrupt the market in the U.S. and Canada, which is 95 percent controlled by four manufacturers.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!