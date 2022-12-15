Blockchain projects are crawling along or being disco’d

Retail News
Blockchain projects are crawling along or being disco’dThe Wall Street Journal 12/15/2022
A major blockchain technology test between A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S and International Business Machines Corp. has been discontinued. Another one by Walmart to track groceries is moving along slowly. “There’s not one company that has really shown, let’s say, a material change,” said Francesco Bozzano, vice president of the corporate finance group at Moody’s Investors Service.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!