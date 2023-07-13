Every year, with the turn of the calendar, there’s a surge in gym memberships. But before we dive into this story, let’s first discuss the harsh reality of operating a gym in today’s world.

Running a Gym: The Challenge

The fitness industry relies on a business model that gets people to pay for a task they often dread – exercising by purchasing gym memberships. In fact, eight out of ten gyms fail within the first year. To survive in this fiercely competitive market, gym owners need prime real estate, a full staff of fitness professionals, and high-end equipment.

The Dark Side of Gym Business

Many gym owners have a genuine passion for fitness, but often lack expertise in business and marketing. This imbalance often results in sketchy business practices, just to keep the business afloat. Gyms must make a profit, which they usually achieve through membership fees, advertising, selling products, and offering personal trainers.

The Membership Trap

The New Year’s rush is a goldmine for gyms, but they need long-term commitments to survive, hence the popular subscription-based model. While this isn’t necessarily a shady practice, it can open the door to less innocent tactics. Let’s go on a journey through the eyes of a new gym member to understand this process.

The Journey Begins

Fitness advertisements remind you of your body goals, urging you to get yourself one of those gym memberships that you’re missing out on. You’re enticed by an offer – just one dollar to start! So, you sign up. But the one-dollar deal is only for the first month and is contingent upon a year-long contract. Although hesitant, you agree because the gym waives the initiation fee – a fee that exists to be waived in the first place.

The Initial Honeymoon Phase

You start going to the gym after work, along with everyone else. It’s crowded, noisy, and somewhat intimidating. After a few weeks of struggling to establish a routine, your enthusiasm wanes. By February, you’ve completely stopped going, but you don’t cancel your membership, feeling that would be admitting defeat.

The Realization and Attempted Escape

Fast forward a few months, and you’re shocked to find out you’ve been paying for a service you’re not using. Trying to cancel your membership, you encounter barriers – cancellation fees, in-person meetings, and even having to send physical mail.

This story is not a singular event but a common experience shared by many gym members, often shared through online platforms like Reddit.

Gym Memberships: The Gym’s Best Interest

Gym memberships need many subscribers but few actual gym-goers. They design their space to attract the type of person who doesn’t actually like going to gyms – the person who will keep paying for a service they don’t use. Some tactics gyms use to lock people into contracts include forcing you to give bank information upon signing up, auto-renewals, not reminding you when your subscription is about to renew, and making cancellation challenging.

Unregulated Fitness Industry

The fitness industry in the United States lacks stringent regulations. Unlike healthcare, where doctors, nurses, and surgeons undergo rigorous training, the same does not hold true for gym trainers. Some gyms might merely take a good salesperson, give them a few days’ training, and set them loose on clients with the primary objective to sell.

Do Your Homework

Not all gyms memberships operate like this, many genuinely want to help you reach your health goals. If you’re serious about your health, consider local gyms that might cost more but cater more to your needs. Read through contracts before you sign and don’t commit to a lengthy period if you don’t have to.

Gym Memberships: The Final Take

Gym memberships are not the only way to stay fit. It’s more crucial to build an active lifestyle that you enjoy and can maintain. You don’t need a gym to do yoga, run, or ride your bike. The bottom line is, you don’t have to buy into what everyone else is doing. Forge your path and find activities that work best for you.

