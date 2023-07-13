Fast fashion has gained popularity in recent years, but it comes at a significant cost to the environment. However, Reformation Clothing, a Los Angeles-based company, claims to be a green fast fashion brand, challenging the notion that sustainability and fast fashion can never go hand in hand. In this article, we’ll explore whether Reformation truly lives up to its claims or if it’s just greenwashing.

The Birth of Reformation Clothing: A Mission for Change

Image Source: Reformation

Reformation’s journey began in 2009 as a vintage clothing store founded by Yale Aflalo, a former model. After witnessing the environmental impact of the clothing industry in China, Aflalo decided to make a difference. In 2013, she opened her own factory in LA, focusing on sustainable manufacturing practices. Despite slow initial sales, Reformation’s fashion brand image took off, and by 2015, the company had generated significant revenue.

Reformation’s Sustainability Initiatives

Reformation Clothing has implemented several sustainability initiatives to reduce its environmental impact. The company is a certified climate-neutral business and aims to become climate-positive in the coming years. They extensively use sustainable materials such as organic and recycled fabrics. Reformation also emphasizes transparency by sharing information about the factories they work with, their audits, and other relevant details. Their environmental impact scale helps consumers understand the eco-friendliness of different garments. Additionally, they offer store credits for eco-friendly behavior and provide the option to purchase carbon offsets.

The Challenges and Concerns

Despite Reformation’s efforts, skepticism remains. Many companies use sustainability as a marketing tool without genuinely caring about the cause. Reformation has faced criticism for not fully delivering on its promises. Previous incidents, such as the handling of racial issues and concerns about overseas factories, have raised doubts about the company’s commitment to sustainability. While Reformation highlights its LA factory as a model of transparency, the majority of their production takes place in other facilities worldwide, which may not adhere to the same rigorous standards.

Although Reformation Clothing has made significant strides towards sustainability, it falls short of being the most sustainable clothing company. The brand’s fiber standards include problematic fabrics classified as “never used,” although they are present in small percentages. This lack of clarity can be misleading. Additionally, mixed reviews about the quality of Reformation’s products and poor customer service raise concerns about the longevity and durability of their clothing.

The Pitfalls of Fast Fashion

Image Source: Reformation

Reformation may be better than traditional fast fashion brands, but it still operates within the fast fashion model. Releasing new products every month contradicts the idea of consuming less and valuing what we already have. The company’s store credit system, while encouraging recycling, also promotes overconsumption and may contribute to the growing issue of excess clothing in thrift stores.

Reformation’s presence in the fashion industry has undoubtedly influenced others to prioritize sustainability. However, its business model seems to cater more to eco-conscious consumers who seek eco-friendly bragging points rather than promoting a genuine shift towards sustainable fashion. Reformation’s efforts to offset carbon production through monetary contributions may provide a false sense of environmental responsibility.

Reformation Clothing Conclusion – Making Informed Choices for a Sustainable Future

Image Source: Reformation

Reformation has taken steps in the right direction by promoting sustainability and transparency within the fashion industry. However, it’s crucial for consumers to approach their claims with a critical eye. Truly sustainable fashion requires a comprehensive shift in consumer behavior, emphasizing buying used clothing, reducing consumption, and supporting brands that prioritize longevity and durability. By making informed choices, we can contribute to a more sustainable future in the fashion industry.

There is a catch-22 of sorts to consider, and that’s how much sustainability is being achieved if more brands and clothes are being produced. In other words, sustainability is a case of less is more, and it almost seems like established brands need to become more sustainable, and as new sustainable brands emerge, older non-sustainable brands must disappear.