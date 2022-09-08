Bloomingdale’s to launch virtual store during New York Fashion Week

Retail News

TechCrunch

Bloomingdale’s is debuting a new virtual store to celebrate its 150th anniversary. The department store retailer’s CMO Frank German said that the virtual store builds on its past efforts experimenting with “virtual fashion shows and interactive windows.” The virtual Bloomie’s will feature items from such brands as Polo Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, David Yurman, MCM, Byredo and Baccarat.