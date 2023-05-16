Boohoo sees DC transforming its U.S. business

Retail News

Reuters/KDAL

Boohoo, the British online fashion retailer, is opening a distribution center in Elizabethtown, PA, its first in the U.S. The American market is Boohoo’s largest outside the UK. “Once we’re up and running in the U.S., 95% of the U.S. we will cover in three days,” said Boohoo CEO John Lyttle. “It’s a complete game changer for us.”