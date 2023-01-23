Retail News

Brands aren’t waiting for the Super Bowl to drop commercials

Fortune/Yahoo Finance 01/23/2023

Brands including Downy, Heineken 0.0, Michelob Ultra and PopCorners have begun running commercials that are slotted for next month’s broadcast of the Super Bowl. The spots rely heavily on star power, featuring “Ant-Man” actor Paul Rudd, former Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback Tony Romo and Aaron Paul from “Breaking Bad” in central roles.

