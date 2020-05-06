Brooks Brothers likely to close three American clothing factories

Retail News
Brooks Brothers likely to close three American clothing factoriesThe New York Times 06/05/2020
Brooks Brothers received accolades after it announced it would use its three clothing factories in Massachusetts, New York and North Carolina to make personal protective equipment. Now, however, the company is likely to close the three facilities if it doesn’t find buyers by mid-July. Brooks Brothers plans to lay off nearly 700 workers employed at the factories.
