Bud asks ‘Whassup’ as coronavirus keeps people at home

Retail News
Bud asks ‘Whassup’ as coronavirus keeps people at homeAdweek 04/24/2020
Budweiser has enlisted celebrities, including Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union, to ask a critical question — “Whassup?” — during a time when many people are under government orders to stay at home. The 90-second online spot is intended to remind people of the importance of connecting with family and friends under quarantine.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!