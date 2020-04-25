Retail News

Bud asks ‘Whassup’ as coronavirus keeps people at home

Adweek 04/24/2020

Budweiser has enlisted celebrities, including Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union, to ask a critical question — “Whassup?” — during a time when many people are under government orders to stay at home. The 90-second online spot is intended to remind people of the importance of connecting with family and friends under quarantine.

