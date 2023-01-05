Buster of Dave and Buster’s passes away

Retail News
Buster of Dave and Buster’s passes awayUSA Today 01/05/2023
James “Buster” Corley, one of the co-founders of Dave & Buster’s, has died at the age of 72. Mr. Corley was described as an “innovative and creative force” by Pete Thornfield, a spokesperson for the restaurant chain. “His pioneering spirit and steadfast belief that ‘everybody is somebody’ set the foundation for bringing food and games to millions of Dave & Buster’s guests over the past 40 years,” said Mr. Thornfield.
Discussions
