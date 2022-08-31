California bill would regulate what fast-food chains pay workers

Retail News
California bill would regulate what fast-food chains pay workersThe Sacramento Bee 08/31/2022
California may become the first state to establish a council with the authority to set pay and workplace standards for fast food operators. It is not clear if Gov. Gavin Newsom will sign the bill, which has passed the state Assembly and Senate. Mr. Newsom’s Department of Finance is opposed to the measure, citing significant costs and complex regulations.
