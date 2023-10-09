California Enacts Law Banning Hidden Fees, Providing Transparency for Consumers
Business Insider
California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a new bill, SB 478, into law, making it illegal to impose hidden charges on purchases. The legislation, proposed by state Senator Bill Dodds, targets “junk fees” that are not transparently displayed in advertising, deeming them a deceptive business practice. The law will be effective from July 1, 2024, ensuring consumers in California are informed about the full costs upfront.
