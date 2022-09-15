California sues Amazon over alleged anti-competitive practices

Retail News

Politico

California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta said that his office is suing Amazon.com for what it claims are anti-competitive practices directed at third-party sellers. The suit alleges that Amazon penalizes marketplace sellers that sell their goods on other sites at lower prices. “Amazon makes consumers think they are getting the lowest prices possible, when in fact, they cannot get the low prices that would prevail in a freely competitive market because Amazon has coerced and induced its third-party sellers and wholesale suppliers to enter into anticompetitive agreements on price,” the suit alleges.