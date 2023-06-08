Campbell Soup’s sales fall as stores cut purchases from pandemic highs

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Campbell Soup was one of the consumer packaged goods companies that benefited from the eat-at-home trend that materialized during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the company says, supermarkets have cut back on their soup purchases. Campbell’s reported an 11 percent drop in its third-quarter sales. “We continue to believe strongly in our ability to grow the soup business and are pleased with the progress we’ve made in leading the renewed relevance of the category over the last four years,” said CEO Mark Clouse.