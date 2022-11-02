Canada Goose takes a hit from COVID-19

Retail News

Bloomberg

Canada Goose has cut its full-year sales and profit forecast after experiencing reduced customer traffic in key markets due to the spread of the Omicron variant. The company now expects sales for the current fiscal year to fall between C$1.090 billion and C$1.105 billion, down from its prior estimate between C$1.125 billion and C$1.175 billion. The brand says its annual profits will also decline.