Cannabis sales drop in Colorado

Retail News

KDVR

Marijuana sales in Colorado, including medical and recreational, fell 13 percent year-over-year in February, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue. Some believe that inflation is the reason. “Having marijuana, as much as it is a need for health and well being, that’s one of the parts where people will spend less money because they’re having to spend more on gas, they’re having to spend more because of inflation,” said PJ Rinker, vice president of The Joint dispensary in Denver.