Case dismissed against Home Depot over Black Lives Matter message

Retail News

NPR

A National Labor Relations Board judge has dismissed a case filed by a former Home Depot employee who was given the choice of wearing the company’s apron as-provided or being dismissed for wearing the garment with a Black Lives Matter message. “The record shows that the message was primarily used, and generally understood, to address the unjustified killings of Black individuals by law enforcement and vigilantes,” wrote Judge Paul Bogas. “A message about unjustified killings of Black men, while a matter of profound societal importance, is not directly relevant to the terms, conditions, or lot of Home Depot’s employees as employees.”