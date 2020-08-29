Casper names new CFO

Retail News

Forbes

Casper has named Michael Monahan as its new chief financial officer. He replaces Stuart Brown, who was in the job on an interim basis. Mr. Monahan joins the bed-in-box company as it faces stiff competition from a growing list of rivals. Casper, which reported a five percent gain in sales during its quarter ending on June 30, is seen by many analysts as underperforming. Mr. Monahan said that he sees a “significant runway for growth” at Casper as he joins the company.