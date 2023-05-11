Retail News

CDC may ask states to test for bacteria linked to infant formula shortage

The Washington Post 05/11/2023

An advisory group to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to advise the federal government to add Cronobacter sakazakii to the pathogens tracked by local and state health departments. The bacteria was tied to infants becoming ill last year, leading to an infant formula shortage in the U.S. that lasted months.

