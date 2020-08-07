CDC: Nine percent of meatpacking plant workers test positive for COVID-19

Retail News

The Hill

A report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that at least 17,000 workers at meatpacking plants across the U.S. tested positive for COVID-19 through May 31. About 56 percent were Hispanic, 19 percent were Black, 13 percent were white and 12 percent were Asian. The largest outbreaks were found in plants located in Illinois, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Virginia. Only 37 percent of facilities where workers tested positive offered testing to employees and only 22 percent closed temporarily as a result of employees becoming ill.