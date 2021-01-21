CEO expects Chewy to build on gains made during the pandemic

Retail News

CNBC

Chewy CEO Sumit Singh feels good about the online pet retailer’s prospects after seeing business boom while adding new services in 2020. “We’ve been in lockdown for 10, 11 months now, the larger part of the year,” he said. “Customers have had the opportunity to try online models not just with pet, but across a plethora of services whether it’s home delivery, food delivery, grocery shopping or pet. That, in my opinion, really provides a bit of a mental shift for customers.”