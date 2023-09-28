Champion, the iconic sportswear brand known for outfitting NBA legends like Michael Jordan and hip-hop icons like 50 Cent, is facing declining sales and potential sale consideration by parent company HanesBrands. While Champion’s legacy dates back over a century, its recent popularity surge among millennials and Gen Zers couldn’t prevent a decline in sales amidst fierce competition in the activewear market. Despite its enduring cultural presence, HanesBrands CEO Stephen Bratspies acknowledged the strain on Champion’s sales and stated the company’s intention to explore options for its future.