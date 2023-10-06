Chick-fil-A Drive-Thrus Are Dreadfully Slow, but Customers Don’t Seem to Care

Despite having the slowest drive-thrus in the industry, Chick-fil-A’s customers don’t seem to mind, according to a survey by QSRmagazine. The study ranked Chick-fil-A last for speed, with customers waiting an average of 5 minutes and 12 seconds for their orders. However, Chick-fil-A excelled in accuracy, quality, and friendliness, ranking first in these categories, which could explain its continued growth in sales, reaching $18.8 billion in 2022, up 12.8% from the previous year.