Chick-fil-A gets fine for food-for-pay labor violations

Chick-fil-A gets fine for food-for-pay labor violationsThe Washington Post 12/22/2022
The Labor Department has fined a Hendersonville, N.C., Chick-fil-A location for violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act for giving workers meal vouchers instead of legal tender. The location also employed underage workers for the same task — directing customers through the drive-thru. The location has been directed to pay $6,450 in penalties and back-pay of $235 to the seven workers.
