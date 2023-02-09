Retail News

Chick-fil-A is testing a Cauliflower Sandwich in three markets

USA Today 02/09/2023

Chick-fil-A is testing a Cauliflower Sandwich in Denver, CO, Charleston, SC, and Greensboro, NC. “We are committed to chicken, and chicken is the hero,” said Leslie Neslage, director of Menu and Packaging for Chick-fil-A. “But… it was becoming more and more prevalent that customers really want to find ways to increase vegetables in their diet.”

