Chick-fil-A is testing a Cauliflower Sandwich in three markets

Retail News

USA Today

Chick-fil-A is testing a Cauliflower Sandwich in Denver, CO, Charleston, SC, and Greensboro, NC. “We are committed to chicken, and chicken is the hero,” said Leslie Neslage, director of Menu and Packaging for Chick-fil-A. “But… it was becoming more and more prevalent that customers really want to find ways to increase vegetables in their diet.”