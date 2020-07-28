Chick-fil-A offers free food vouchers for coins

Retail News
Chick-fil-A offers free food vouchers for coinsUSA Today 07/27/2020
A national coin shortage has many businesses unable to make change for cash purchases. Chick-fil-A in Virginia is offering a free entree voucher to customers who exchange $10 of rolled coins for $10 in paper cash. Other businesses have similar offers, including select 7-Eleven stores that offer a free Slurpee to those who trade $5 in change for $5 in bills.
Discussions
