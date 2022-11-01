Chick-fil-A operator goes to a three-day work week

Retail News

CNN

A Chick-fil-A owner-operator divides his staff of 19 store leaders and 20 frontline workers into two groups and puts them on alternate week three-day schedules working 13- to 14-hour shifts. The result has been that all his workers have stayed with the restaurant, and job applications have been flooding in. “I think people want to work in this industry,” said Justin Lindsey. “But they want some things to change, and I think that’s what this has shown — is that there are things that if we change it for the better, we’re going to make a lasting impact.”