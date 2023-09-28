Chico’s FAS, the Florida-based apparel company, is set to go private in a $1 billion acquisition by private equity firm Sycamore Partners. The deal, expected to close by Q1 2024 pending shareholder approval, offers Chico’s shareholders a significant premium at $7.60 per share in cash. Chico’s CEO Molly Langenstein expressed confidence in Sycamore’s retail expertise, anticipating that the investment will provide the company with added resources and strategic flexibility for future growth.