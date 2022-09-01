China locks down a city of 21 million people following 1K COVID cases

Retail News
China locks down a city of 21 million people following 1K COVID casesAP News 09/01/2022
The Chinese government has locked down Chengdu, a city of about 21 million people, following an outbreak of 1,000 COVID-19 cases. Residents of Chengdu are restricted to their homes and about 70 percent of flights in and out of the airport have been suspended. Manufacturing plants are also affected by the lockdown.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!