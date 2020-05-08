Chipotle finds a sustainable purpose for its avocado pits

Retail News

USA Today

Would you like to guess how many pits the Chipotle restaurant chain plucks from avocados each year to make guacomole? An estimated 300 million. The company has decided to put those resources to good use. Avocado pits have been traditionally used as a source of natural textile dye. Today, Chipotle is launching a line of limited-edition Chipotle Goods clothing and accessories that makes use of the pits for that purpose. Said Chris Brandt, Chipotle chief marketing officer, in a news release, “With Chipotle Goods, our fans can get quality items that support sustainable agriculture and represent our mission of cultivating a better world.”