Chipotle Mexican Grill is testing a robot called “Autocado” to handle avocado slicing and de-pitting, a task that employees reportedly dislike. The avocado-cutting robot is expected to reduce guacamole prep time by half. While the robot handles avocado preparation, Chipotle employees will still be responsible for mashing the avocado and adding other ingredients. The move is part of Chipotle’s efforts to explore collaborative robotics and improve efficiency for its employees.