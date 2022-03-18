Chipotle puts tortilla chip-making robot to work

Retail News
Chipotle puts tortilla chip-making robot to workUSA Today 03/17/2022
Chipotle plans to test an artificial intelligence-powered robot named Chippy to cook and season its tortilla chips. “We are always exploring opportunities to enhance our employee and guest experience,” Curt Garner, chief technology officer at Chipotle, said in a statement. “Our goal is to drive efficiencies through collaborative robotics that will enable Chipotle’s crew members to focus on other tasks in the restaurant.”
