Chipotle Mexican Grill is testing automation technology from startup Hyphen to assemble burrito bowls and salads for digital orders. This move marks Chipotle’s second venture into automation after its robot “Chippy” started making tortilla chips a year ago. While many restaurants are investing in automation to enhance order consistency and speed, it may take years before the technology delivers substantial cost savings in the industry.

Some 300,000 Onewheel Electric Skateboards Recalled After 4 Deaths and Dozens of Reported Injuries

Around 300,000 Onewheel electric skateboards have been recalled by Future Motion following dozens of reported injuries and four fatalities between 2019 and 2021. The U.S. Consumer and Product Safety Commission stated that the skateboards can become unstable if their limits…

Walgreens Says Cooler Screens Caught Fire and Showed the Wrong Prices in Its Stores

Walgreens has reported incidents of screens on its in-store coolers, installed by Cooler Screens, catching fire and displaying incorrect prices or inventory information. The screens, meant to show the contents of refrigerated and frozen coolers, were authorized for installation in…