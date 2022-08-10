Chipotle to pay NYC workers after allegedly violating their rights

Retail News

Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay up to about $20 million to 13,000 workers in New York after being accused by the city’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection of violating their rights under the Fair Workweek and Paid Safe and Sick Leave law. “We’re pleased to be able to resolve these issues and believe this settlement demonstrates Chipotle’s commitment to providing opportunities for all of our team members while also complying with the Fair Workweek law,” said Scott Boatwright, Chipotle’s chief restaurant officer.