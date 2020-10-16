Chipotle’s Boorito deal goes virtual

Retail News

USA Today

The novel coronavirus pandemic has changed a lot of things. One of those is Chipotle Mexican Grill’s annual Boorito Halloween promotion that rewards costume wearers with discounts. This year, the promotion is going entirely online. “While we can’t have our usual in-person event, canceling completely was never an option for us,” said Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer. “This year, we’ve introduced a virtual Boorito to help our fans celebrate and enjoy our real food from anywhere this Halloween.”