Christie’s launches Department X for sneakers and streetwear

Retail News

CNBC

The auction house Christie’s yesterday launched Department X to give sneakers, streetwear and sports collectibles their own department, such as various categories of fine art. “The way collectors are evolving and the new collectors coming into the marketplace, we felt this is a strong a robust marketplace,” said Caitlin Donovan, Christie’s head of handbags, streetwear and sneakers. “It’s only going to get stronger and that’s why we felt it was time to dive headfirst into this new market.”