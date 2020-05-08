Clorox wipes continue to face shortages

Retail News
The CEO of Clorox estimates that the company may not be able to fully meet demand for its wipes until sometime next year. The reason is perhaps not what you would expect. Apparently, the company is having trouble finding an adequate supply of the material it needs to make the wipes because it is also used in the manufacture of face masks, medical gowns, and medical-grade wipes.
