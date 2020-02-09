Coffee, ketchup, yoga pants and sneaker sales climb as consumers stay home

Retail News
Coffee, ketchup, yoga pants and sneaker sales climb as consumers stay homeReuters 09/01/2020
Instant coffee, ketchup, Lululemon yoga pants and Nike Air Max sneakers have been big sellers during the coronavirus pandemic. Bottled water and Burberry trench coats have not. “Everything we knew about supply and demand we can essentially throw out the window because consumer behavior has changed completely,” said Piotr Dworczak, assistant professor of economics at Northwestern University.
