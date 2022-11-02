Coke CEO says consumers will have limited patience for high prices

Retail News
Coke CEO says consumers will have limited patience for high pricesCNN 02/11/2022
Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey said that consumers may soon become resistant to manufacturers and retailers raising prices after having endured a steady stream of price hikes over the past couple of year. “It’s easier to do pricing in a stimulus environment where everyone else is going up. It’s much harder when there’s a real squeeze on income,” said Mr. Quincey.
Discussions
