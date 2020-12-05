Colorado restaurant thumbs nose at social distancing

Retail News

The Denver Post

C&C Coffee and Kitchen in Castle Rock, CO opened for Mother’s Day in defiance of a state law that currently limits restaurants to takeout and delivery only. Staff served customers in the packed restaurant without wearing face masks. On its Twitter account, the restaurant said it opened to sit-down customers to fight “for America, small businesses, the Constitution and against the overreach of our governor in Colorado!!” A statement by Shelby Wieman, deputy press secretary for Gov. Jared Polis, said restaurants like C&C “are not only breaking the law, they are endangering the lives of their staff, customers, and community.”