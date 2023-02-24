Columnist compares Meta and Twitter fees to a ‘protection racket’

Retail News

The Washington Post

Meta and Twitter want to charge members for security measures such as two-factor text-message authentication. “While the details are different, both companies’ moves remind me of the protection rackets run by mobsters: force people to make regular payments in exchange for ‘security.’ We need to draw a line in the sand. Security, privacy and basic account service should be included for everyone, not just those who pay more,” writes Geoffrey Fowler, technology columnist for The Washington Post.