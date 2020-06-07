Companies hire epidemiologists to deal with COVID-19 threat

Retail News

A wide variety of companies are hiring epidemiologists as consultants or as staff members in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among workers, customers and suppliers in the workplace. “We’ve been truly inundated with requests,” said Leslie Kretzu, executive director of the consulting subsidiary for the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology. “Companies often don’t know exactly what they need help with. But they know they need us.”